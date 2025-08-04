Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)[India], August 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh remains severely affected by the ongoing 2025 monsoon, with heavy rainfall triggering widespread damage to life and infrastructure.

On Tuesday, a total of 309 roads -- including National Highway 305 -- were blocked due to landslides and flash floods. Additionally, 236 water supply schemes and 113 distribution transformers (DTRs) were reported to be non-functional, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The official cumulative report from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) records 184 fatalities so far during the monsoon season from June 20 to August 3, 2025. Of these, 103 deaths were directly attributed to rain-related causes such as landslides (17), flash floods (8), cloudbursts (17), drowning (20), electrocution (7), and other weather-triggered incidents (34). Another 81 people lost their lives in road accidents, mostly due to treacherous conditions on hilly terrain and damaged roads.

A total of 309 roads, including National Highway 305 (NH-305), remain blocked due to landslides and debris flows. The SDMA also confirmed that 236 water supply schemes and 113 power distribution transformers (DTRs) are currently non-functional, significantly affecting public life and essential services.

District-wise data shows that Mandi has emerged as the worst-hit region, reporting 23 rain-related deaths and 14 fatalities in road accidents. The district also leads in terms of infrastructure damage, with 167 roads blocked, and the highest number of disruptions to water supply (74 schemes) and power services (91 transformers). Kangra district follows with 24 weather-related fatalities and six accident deaths, while Kullu reported 10 monsoon-related deaths and eight road fatalities. Chamba and Shimla have also recorded multiple casualties and widespread damage.

In Lahaul-Spiti, a bridge collapse at Dared Nallah has cut off access between Madgran and Kurched, isolating local communities. In neighbouring Kullu, a major landslide near Jhed (Khanag) has rendered NH-305 impassable, though a temporary detour via Kandugad is currently accessible for light vehicles.

The SDMA has warned that with rains expected to continue in the coming days, the risk of further landslides, flash floods, and service breakdowns remains high. Restoration and relief operations are ongoing across the state.

On Sunday, the disaster rendered 296 roads impassable, 134 power distribution transformers out of service, and 266 water supply schemes disrupted, highlighting the widespread infrastructural damage caused by torrential rains across the hill state.

Among the worst-hit districts are Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba, which together account for a major share of road blockages and public service breakdowns. National Highway-505 in Lahaul-Spiti also remains closed due to landslides and flash floods, cutting off vital access routes.

The SDMA report noted that the cumulative damage to public property, including roads, power lines, water systems, health infrastructure, and schools, exceeds Rs 1,71,495 lakh, with over 88,800 hectares of crops affected, primarily in agriculture and horticulture.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall in the next 12 hours in several parts of the state.

In the next 12 hours, light to moderate rain is likely at many places and heavy rain at one or two places in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una districts. (ANI)

