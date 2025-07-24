Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): The monsoon fury continues to batter Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 137 deaths reported so far across the state due to various disaster-related incidents during this rainy season, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirmed in its cumulative report dated July 24.

Out of the total fatalities, 77 deaths have occurred due to rain-related disasters, including landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and falls from steep terrain. These incidents have been widespread, affecting districts like Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, and Una most severely.

In addition, 60 people have died in road accidents, many of which have been linked to slippery roads, poor visibility, and collapsed infrastructure worsened by continuous rainfall. The highest number of accident-related deaths was reported from Solan (9), Kullu (7), Shimla (7), Chamba (8), and Mandi (6).

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) also highlighted significant damage to both public and private property. Over 22,833 livestock and poultry deaths have been reported, with total economic losses crossing Rs 1,38,000 lakh (Rs 1,382 crore).

District-wise death data reveals Mandi (17 deaths) and Kangra (16 deaths) as the worst affected. The SDMA continues to monitor the situation round-the-clock, with restoration and rescue operations underway in multiple districts.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid travel in landslide-prone areas and follow weather-related advisories strictly. The monsoon season remains active, and more rain is forecast in the coming days. (ANI)

