Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI): After the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a downpour in Maharashtra, monsoon rains lashed parts of Pune city on Thursday.

Visuals from the Sadashiv Peth area showed people walking with umbrellas and raincoats.

Also Read | COVID-19 Positive Cases in Himachal Pradesh Stands at 3,744: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and parts of central India during next 4-5 days," the IMD tweeted on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)