By Anamika Tiwari

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): As Delhi braces for the upcoming monsoon season, the Delhi Traffic Police have rolled out a proactive strategy to tackle long-standing issues of waterlogging, traffic congestion, and road safety. With multiple city agencies coming together, the police are strengthening their preparedness across all fronts.

"We are trying to do much better this year than before," said Shashank Jaiswal, DCP Traffic Headquarters, while outlining the department's detailed monsoon plan and city-wide initiatives.

According to Jaiswal, last year's waterlogging trouble spots have been thoroughly identified, and ground teams, along with officers, are actively inspecting these locations for potential risk. The department is working in close coordination with key civic agencies such as the PWD and NDMC. Letters have already been sent to all concerned authorities to initiate joint preparations well ahead of the rains. This year, the focus is not just on response but on early identification and coordinated prevention.

Jaiswal also highlighted the challenge of accident blackspots across the city, calling it a variable issue.

"Some areas witness frequent accidents, while others are prone to fatal ones. We try to eliminate the root causes. For example, if a pedestrian crossing is missing, we collaborate with the relevant agencies to resolve it," he said. While there isn't a fixed number of blackspots, the Traffic Engineering Department and the Road Safety Department are monitoring them regularly. The team also responds to public complaints and emergency calls in real time to resolve emerging safety issues.

To ease congestion in the capital, the Delhi Traffic Police are counting on the upcoming rollout of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).

"This system will help reduce the amount of time vehicles spend at red lights by adjusting signal timing based on real-time traffic flow. We're also looking at improving road safety by ensuring clear lines of sight at intersections to prevent accidents," Jaiswal said.

When asked about accountability and internal discipline, Jaiswal affirmed a strict approach. "Whenever there are complaints against any official, we take strict action. At the same time, we also motivate our staff to avoid such behaviour. In serious cases, we proceed with dismissals," he said, emphasising that integrity remains a top priority.

"We've deployed motorcycles for faster response, and our control room is constantly monitoring traffic jams in coordination with field teams to resolve them quickly," the DCP said.

Recognising the pressures of field duty, the department is also prioritising the well-being of its personnel. Yoga sessions and counselling are now part of the routine to keep staff mentally and physically fit. "We're also running regular training programs to improve their skills and readiness," Jaiswal said.

As the city prepares for the monsoon, the Delhi Traffic Police's comprehensive approach, from infrastructure mapping and tech integration to staff welfare, aims to make commutes safer and smoother. Commuters are advised to stay updated with traffic advisories and plan their journeys accordingly. (ANI)

