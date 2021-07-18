New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Ahead of the Monsoon session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said the House represents the collective will and aspirations of the country and all members will be given adequate opportunities to express their views within decorum and rules.

Om Birla chaired an all-party meeting at the Parliament Library Building on Sunday a day before the commencement of the Monsoon session.

Speaking to media persons, Birla said the House belongs to all the members and he will give all of them ample opportunities, including members from smaller parties and single-member parties, to participate in the proceedings so that more and more issues of public interest can be discussed.

He also said that the House represents the collective will and aspirations of the country and it is the responsibility of the members to voice the concerns of the people they represent amidst the decorum and rules of the House.

In the all-party meeting, Birla requested leaders of parties in Lok Sabha to respect the sanctity and dignity of the House and sought their cooperation for the smooth conduct of the proceedings of the House.

Lauding the leaders for their support during the last five sessions, the Lok Sabha Speaker appealed to them to continue the cooperation during the Monsoon session also. He informed that during the last session, leaders of all parties cooperated, leading to 122 per cent productivity.

Birla said that extensive arrangements have been made as per the COVID protocol for the safety of the members, officials and the media.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also informed that an app is being developed which will be a one-stop solution for all parliamentary matters.

Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2021 which is the sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence from Monday and is likely to conclude on August 13. (ANI)

