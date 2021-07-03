New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The monsoon session of parliament, which commences on July 19, will have 19 business days.

Lok Sabha will meet from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm unless directed otherwise by Speaker Om Birla.

Four days have allotted for the transaction of private members business, which is taken up in the post-lunch session.

The Speaker has also allocated days for answering questions by ministers in the rotational order.

The session is slated to conclude on August 13. (ANI)

