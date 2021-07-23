New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Amid uproar by the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the fourth time on Friday.

The House was adjourned for the day soon after resumption at 2:30 pm. The Rajya Sabha will now resume on Monday at 11 am.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12:30 pm today following the first adjournment till 12 pm.

Soon after starting the business, the Opposition leaders created a ruckus over the farmers' agitation and the Pegasus spyware controversy.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday suspended TMC MP Santanu Sen for the remaining period of the ongoing Monsoon session. (ANI)

