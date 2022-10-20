New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' will be organised from November 16 to December 19 in Varanasi to discover the link between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, the two ancient centres of knowledge, culture and heritage.

At a joint press conference addressed by Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and L Murugan, it was announced that the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti (BBS) has come up with a proposal to rediscover, reaffirm and celebrate the links between the Tamil culture and Kashi that has existed for centuries.

During the event, academic exchanges such as seminars and discussions will be held between experts and scholars on various facets of the two ancient manifestations of Indian culture, with a focus on bringing out the links and shared values between the two.

The broader objective of the month-long event is to bring the two knowledge and cultural traditions closer, create an understanding of the shared heritage and deepen the people-to-people bond between the regions.

"India is a symbol of civilizational connectivity. The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam shall be an ideal platform to understand the unity in India's civilizational assets through two historic centres of knowledge and culture.

"The Sangamam to be organised under the overall framework and spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' will create a bridge between ancient India and the contemporary generation. Kashi Sangamam will rediscover the link between these two ancient centres of knowledge, culture and heritage,” Pradhan said.

He said that Kashi-Tamil Sangamam will be centred around a series of themes that cover various facets of knowledge -- literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, Ayurveda, handlooms, handicrafts as well as modern innovations, trade exchanges, edutech and other gen-next technology etc.

Seminars, discussions, lectures, lec-dems etc will be held on these themes, for which subject experts will be invited. This shall be a unique learning experience for students, scholars, academics, practising professionals on various facets of Indian knowledge systems, education and training practices, arts and culture, language and literature," he added.

To ensure that the benefit of these discussions reaches the actual practitioners of these knowledge streams, it is proposed that in addition to experts, common practitioners from different parts of Tamil Nadu be brought for an eight-day visit to Varanasi and its neighbouring areas.

"Twelve such groups have been identified. These people will participate in academic programmes, interact with the people of Varanasi associated with the same field, and visit places of interest in and around Varanasi.

"It is proposed that around 210 people from different parts of Tamil Nadu can be taken in one group for eight days. Twelve such groups, comprising around 2,500 people, can visit over a month," he added.

