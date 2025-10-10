Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Despite the biting cold and cloudy skies, the festive spirit of Karwa Chauth warmed Shimla on Friday evening as local women and visiting tourists came together to celebrate the traditional festival of marital devotion.

The city's iconic Ridge, usually bustling with visitors, was filled with groups of women dressed in bright traditional attire, eagerly waiting for the moonrise amid intermittent rain.

Though tourist turnout was relatively low due to the chilly weather and light showers, enthusiasm among local women remained undeterred. Many were seen performing rituals under umbrellas, lighting diyas, and exchanging festive greetings.

"I have been observing the Karwa Chauth fast for my husband's long life for the past fifteen years," said Pooja Taneja, a local resident, smiling as she prepared for the evening puja.

Her husband, Hemant Taneja, who accompanied her, described the festival as "a celebration of love and tradition that keeps our culture alive. Despite the cold, everyone has come out with great enthusiasm."

Among the senior participants was Priya Arora, who has been celebrating Karwa Chauth for over forty years.

"This festival holds deep meaning for me. I pray for my husband's long life every year and hope this tradition continues in our family," she said.

For Meena Sharma, another local devotee, the day was one of spiritual pride. "Being born in a Hindu family and celebrating this sacred festival fills me with joy. I feel blessed to perform these rituals for my husband's well-being," she said.

The younger generation, too, showed great excitement. Sheetal Chauhan, celebrating her first Karwa Chauth after marriage, shared her delight: "This festival not only strengthens our bond but also gives us a reason to come out together, celebrate our culture, and promote our traditions."

Adding a modern twist to the age-old tradition, Meenakshi, a local woman, expressed gratitude for technology.

"I haven't been able to meet my husband for the past two years due to certain circumstances. But thanks to video calls, I was able to connect with him and perform the rituals virtually. It made me very happy," she said.

Another resident, Sheetal Kanaujia, said she was thrilled because her husband had also observed the fast with her.

"I have been celebrating Karwa Chauth for 15 years, and my husband started fasting with me about five or six years ago. Even though it was cold, we came out to celebrate together. I brought my children too so that they can learn about our traditions," she explained.

Her husband, Naresh Kumar Kanaujia, echoed the sentiment: "This festival strengthens our relationship and helps preserve our culture. I fast along with my wife as a gesture of equality and love."

Tourists also joined the local celebration, despite the weather. Nitu Singh, visiting from West Bengal with her husband, found the experience memorable.

"We usually celebrate Karwa Chauth in Kolkata, but this year, celebrating in the hills under the cold sky was a beautiful experience. I will take home wonderful memories," she said. Her husband, Shardul Amit Singh, agreed, calling it "a unique and joyful experience to celebrate in the lap of the Himalayas."

As the moon finally appeared behind drifting clouds, women broke their fasts, offering prayers, exchanging smiles, and sharing sweets. The chill of the evening was no match for the warmth of devotion and love that filled Shimla's air. (ANI)

