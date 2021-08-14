Pernem (Goa) [India], August 14 (ANI): Shiv Sena demanded that Mopa Airport in Goa should be named after the first Chief Minister of the state Bhausaheb Dayanand Bandodkar.

Shiv Sena workers led by party vice president of Goa unit Subhash Kerkar laid a board with Bandokar's name on it over the entrance of Mopa Airport. Later, leaders and workers of Shiv Sena paid tribute to Bandodkar on his death anniversary.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sanjay Barde and All Goa Private Bus Owners Association (AGPBOA) secretary Sudip Tamhankar were also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Subhash Kerkar said, "Dayanand Bandodkar commonly known as Bhausaheb Bandodkar was a Bahujan stalwart, who laid the foundation stone for modern Goa. Goa's political, economical and educational infrastructure was built by Bandodkar. He was a visionary leader who endeavoured to provide justice to Kulmundkars."

"Bhausaheb was the true leader of the soil. He represented the Mandrem constituency belonging to Pernem Taluka in the assembly. Since Mopa falls under Pernem taluka, the airport should be named after Bhausaheb Bandodkar," added Kerkar.

The Shiv Sena leader said there will be statewide protests if the Mopa airport is not named after Bandodkar.

NCP leader Sanjay Barde stressed that the buildings and infrastructures in the state should be named after Goan leaders.

"Why is the stadium at Taleigao Plateau named after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee who has no significance in Goa? Public buildings and structures built in Goa should be named after Goan leaders," the NCP leader stated.

Remembering Bandodkar, AGPBOA secretary Sudip Tamhankar said, "India's first motorcycle taxi pilots were regularized by bringing a law in Goa. This was all possible due to Bandodkar." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)