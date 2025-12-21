Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): As the cold wave intensifies across northern India, special arrangements have been made at Moradabad District Hospital to protect patients from the chill.

Dr Sangeeta Gupta, Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of Moradabad District Hospital, said, "To protect patients from the cold during the winter, all windows and doors in all wards have been repaired. Heaters have been provided in all the wards. Everyone has an adequate supply of blankets."

Also Read | Election Commission To Seek Written Explanations From BLOs on Doubtful Cases in Draft Voters' List in West Bengal.

She added, "Patients are given as many blankets as they request."

Meanwhile, the northern state of Uttar Pradesh experienced dense fog on Saturday morning, with temperatures dipping to 9°C in several cities.

Also Read | Airport Authority Warns of Possible Flight Delays, Changes Due to Reduced Visibility As Dense Fog Grips North India.

In Ayodhya, heavy fog enveloped the city, significantly reducing visibility. The Indian Meteorological Department reported 8°C as the minimum temperature recorded here, with the maximum likely to be 17°C.

In Moradabad, residents resorted to bonfires and thick layers of clothing to keep warm as the temperature dropped to 9°C, with the maximum likely to be 18°C, according to the IMD.

Conditions were no different in the national capital, which also recorded a drop in temperatures accompanied by a thick layer of toxic smog. Visibility was significantly impaired, affecting residents.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading was 380 at around 7 a.m., placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, the air quality spiked to 'severe' levels at certain locations.

Several parts of Delhi continued to witness alarmingly high pollution levels. The AQI at Sarai Kale Khan was 428, while at Akshardham it was 420. Rao Tularam Marg recorded an AQI of 403, and the Barapullah flyover area recorded 380.

Additionally, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a weather advisory on Saturday, warning that reduced visibility due to fog across parts of northern India could affect flight operations at select airports, potentially causing delays or disruptions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)