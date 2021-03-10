Haridwar/Moradabad, March 10: The Moradabad Railway Division launched an app for pilgrims of 'Maha Kumbh Mela' for their assistance. The mobile app provides information about trains and government guidelines on COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, General Manager of Northern Railway, Ashutosh Gangal said: "Moradabad division made an app through which, along with information about trains, passengers can get information about local temples.

They can also get information related to the state government's guidelines on COVID-19 that keeps on changing." Ashutosh also said that we send SMS alerts to every passenger regarding any changes. Mahashivratri 2021: Preparations in Full Swing in Haridwar for Kumbh Mela, First Holy Bath is on 'Shivratri'.

Meanwhile, the Haridwar railway station was decorated by the railways to welcome the pilgrims coming for the Kumbh Mela. The station has beautified with things including various lightings, the idol of God Shiva and others. The pictures of the saints taking the holy dip also portrayed on the walls of the station.

'Maha Kumbh Mela' witnessed one of the largest mass gatherings in the world. Kumbh Mela is a religious pilgrimage, one of the largest mass gatherings at one place. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four river-bank pilgrimage sites, namely Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik.

