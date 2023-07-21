Mangaluru, Jul 21 (PTI) Police have issued show cause notices to three Bajrang Dal activists for their involvement in two moral policing incidents in the city and asked them to appear before the deputy commissioner of police (law and order) with an explanation about their act of repeating criminal offences.

City police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain told reporters here on Friday that 60 people who are found to be repeatedly indulging in criminal activities in the police commissionerate have already been externed from Dakshina Kannada district.

He said measures are being taken to extern several other offenders including the three accused in the case of two moral policing incidents.

Notices have been issued to three activists, Balachandra and Ganesh of Attavar and Jaya Prashanth from Shaktinagar, asking them why should not be externed from the district, Jain said.

Police sources said chances are that the three accused in moral policing cases will be banished for a one-year period. The action is being initiated to maintain law and order and peace in society, sources said.

The Bajrang Dal activists were charged with assaulting a boy belonging to the minority community at a jewellery shop in the city on December 6 last year for having a relationship with a girl working in the shop.

They also facing charges of disrupting the Holi festival at Maroli in March this year when they objected to boys and girls from other communities taking part in the festivities.

