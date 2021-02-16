Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) The number of districts showing rise in active COVID-19 patients has increased in the last few days as the state is witnessing an uptick in new infections, the Maharashtra government said on Tuesday.

Two days ago, Maharashtra reported over 4,000 new cases, highest one-day rise in more than a month. For the last six days, the number of new cases has remained above 3,000.

As many as 15 districts recorded a rise in number of active COVID-19 patients during January 4 and February 15, a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

"However, if one considers the period between February 9 and 15, the districts with increased number of active patients is 21," it noted.

Restrictions on travel by train were relaxed in Mumbai recently, but health officials have not yet flagged rise in active cases or death rate in the state capital.

Out of 36 districts in the state, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Jalgaon, Dhule, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Parbhani, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Nagpur and Wardha reported rise in the number of active patients between January 4 and February 15, the CMO statement said.

Between February 9 and 15, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Aurangabad, Beed, Parbhani, Amravati, Akola, Washim, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Wardha and Chandrapur showed rise in the number of active cases.

Five districts showed noticeable increase in cases between February 8 and 14: Amravati (10.69 per cent increase), Wardha (4.62 per cent), Akola (4.27 per cent), Yavatmal (3.16 per cent) and Buldhana (2.28 per cent).

Five districts which reported high death rates during this period were (7.46 per cent), Sindhudurg (7.15 per cent), Beed (6.21 per cent), Ratnagiri (6.09 per cent) and Bhandara (4.69 per cent).

These districts will be watched closely, the CMO said.

It also informed that 5,64,111 healthcare workers, or 53.48 per cent of those registered for receiving the jab, have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine so far.

Out of 5,94,471 front-line workers, 1,49,944 or 25.22 per cent have received the first dose.

All in all, 43.29 per cent of those registered for vaccination in the first phase have got the first dose.

