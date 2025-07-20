Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan on Sunday claimed that some MPs in the opposition camp, particularly those belonging to Shiv Sena (UBT), are in contact with the BJP and hinted that the party's tally in Parliament will rise in the coming days.

"The number of MPs of the BJP will increase further. Earlier, four MPs were in touch with us; now three more are likely to join. These MPs belong to various parties, but a majority are from the UBT faction of Shiv Sena," Mahajan told reporters after taking darshan at the famous Pandharpur temple in Solapur district.

Also Read | JDU Responds to Upendra Kushwaha's Advice To Pass Baton to Nishant, Says 'Nitish Kumar Equally Important for Party and Government'.

In a swipe at Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader said the "Thackeray brand" has lost its relevance in Maharashtra.

In an interview with "Saamana" executive editor Sanjay Raut, Uddhav has stated that Thackeray is not just a brand, but an identity of Maharashtra, Marathi manoos and Hindu pride.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Upendra Kushwaha Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Act Swiftly, Warns of 'Irreparable' Damage to JDU; Calls Son Nishant 'New Hope' of Party.

"The Thackeray brand has lost relevance a log time ago. Balasaheb Thackeray was the leader of the real Shiv Sena, but the situation changed after Uddhav Thackeray allied with the Congress in 2019. He abandoned Balasaheb's ideology. That's when the Thackeray brand ceased to exist,” Mahajan said.

Reacting to claims made by some opposition leaders that the previous Eknath Shinde-led government was formed due to certain "CDs", Mahajan criticised the Congress leadership, particularly former state unit chief Nana Patole.

"There is a lot of random shooting in the air. They keep talking about some CD from Nashik, or some pen drive. If you have something concrete, submit it to the Speaker (of the Assembly). What is the use of making statements without showing evidence? Anyone can say anything,” he said.

Asked about the recent meeting between Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the Assembly premises, Mahajan downplayed the political speculation around it.

"Two leaders met during the legislature session, had some light conversation, and that's about it. There's no need for bitterness all the time or making negative remarks,” he said.

Patole had alleged a "honeytrap" scandal involving state officials posted in Thane, Nashik and the Mantralaya (secretariat) in Mumbai.

Reacting to the charge, Fadnavis told the legislative assembly on Friday that no case of blackmailing through honeytraps has come to light in the state.

A woman had lodged a complaint in Nashik, but later it was withdrawn, said Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)