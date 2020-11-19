New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Nine members of Delhi Jail Staff, who had tested COVID-19 positive and later recovered, donated Plasma on a voluntary basis at two places on Thursday--GTB Hospital, GTB Enclave, Dilshad Garden and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

RMO, Mandoli Jail Dr. Sandeep Aggarwal, RMO Tihar Jail Dr. Ajay Dalal and Additional RMO Dr. Arun Thakran did liaison with these Institutes.

This voluntary donation of plasma by Jail staff, which is for a noble cause, will continue in the future too as more members of staff come forward and agree to donate Plasma, according to an official statement.

This donation will help those in medical need and also the Jail Staff / Jail Security Staff and their families if they need Plasma transfusion in the future in view of Covid-19. This donation will also help in case any of the jail inmates get Covid-19 positive and needs Plasma transfusion in the future.

Meanwhile, the latest figures of Covid-19 Positive in Delhi Prisons are: Prison inmates - 113 (recovered 104, expired 02, active cases 07). Prison staff - 273 (recovered 250, active cases 23). (ANI)

