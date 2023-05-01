New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Heavy rains in many parts of Delhi on Monday kept the mercury at a pleasant 26.1 degrees Celsius, 13 degrees below average for this time of the year, with the wet spell likely to continue for two more days owing to western disturbances.

It was the second coolest day of May in 13 years and also the second day on the trot where the maximum temperature settled at 10 degrees below normal during the summer season, which generally sees the mercury soaring during the month.

While the showers improved the air quality to the satisfactory category as AQI read 86, they also brought waterlogging and traffic woes for Delhiites who had to wade through knee-deep water to reach their destinations in severa areas.

Delhi recorded 14.8 mm of rainfall on Monday while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

Light rains on Sunday had also brought down the maximum temperature to 28.7 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below the season's average and the lowest in the month since April 4, 2015. Humidity levels oscillated between 77 per cent and 100 per cent.

The national capital recorded 23.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest for May in the last 13 years, along with 120 mm of rainfall on May 20, 2021. On May 23, 2017, the city logged a high of 29 degrees Celsius.

Rainwater flooded Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat while there was waterlogging on several key stretches around Gandhi Nagar, Bhairon Mandir, Adchini, Lajpat Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Mehrauli Badarpur Road, Sadar Bazar, Pul Prahladpur underpass, Rao Tula Ram flyover, and Zakhira flyover.

According to MeT officials, the rains are due to western disturbances and are likely to continue for the next two days.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky along with light rain or thundershowers along with gusty winds on Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius.

Hailstorm activity is very likely over Delhi and its neighbouring states in the next few days.

On Monday, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Sports Complex observatories recorded 13.3 mm, 21.2 mm and 16 mm of precipitation, respectively.

The air quality is expected to remain in the satisfactory category on Tuesday while it may shift to the moderate category on Wednesday and Thursday.

The AQI of neighbouring areas of Faridabad (130) and Gurugram (112) was recorded in the moderate category while the AQI of Noida (100), Greater Noida (96) and Ghaziabad (74) stood in the satisfactory range.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

