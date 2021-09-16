By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India Dr Renu Swarup said that Drugs Controller General of India has given permission to Christian Medical College, Vellore to start a trial on the mixing of COVID-19 vaccines while adding that there is a need of more scientific data to get more clarity.

The next vaccines that are in pipeline are Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D and Biological E Corbevax, said Dr Renu in an interview with ANI.

"DCGI has given permission to CMC Vellore to start a trial on the mixing of vaccines. A couple of such studies have been initiated. We need more scientific data to get more clarity," said Dr Renu.

"Biological E is very advanced in its trials. Parallelly their vaccine manufacturing is underway. When the vaccine will actually roll out depends on a number of things. We're confident it'll be good as so far it has shown very interesting results," further said, Dr Renu.

India's COVID-19 cumulative vaccination coverage crossed a milestone of 76 crores on Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Health informed.

The government targets to fully vaccinate all adults till the end of this year. India began vaccination administration with two vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. (ANI)

