New Delhi, September 16: The petrol price and diesel price have been kept unchanged for the 11th consecutive day on Thursday, September 16 by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) across the metros. The fuel prices have reached sky rocketing heights with the cost of petrol breaching the Rs 100-mark in several cities across the country. Reports inform that the GST council may consider taxing petrol, diesel and other petroleum products under single GST regime. In Delhi, the petrol price stands at Rs 101.19 per litre and the diesel price at Rs 88.62 per litre on Thursday. Fuel Under GST? Council May Consider Bringing Petrol, Diesel Under Goods And Services Tax on September 17.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have been kept unchanged too. The petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 107.26 per litre and Rs 96.19 per litre respectively in the capital city of Maharashtra on Thursday, September 16. The price of petrol in Mumbai crossed the Rs 100-mark on May 29 this year and has remained above it since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On September 16, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.19 Rs 88.62 Mumbai Rs 107.26 Rs 96.19 Kolkata Rs 101.62 Rs 91.71 Chennai Rs 98.96 Rs 93.26

The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 101.62 per litre on Thursday, September 16. Diesel is being sold at Rs 91.71 per litre in the capital city on West Bengal on September 16. The prices of diesel and petrol have remained static for 11th day in a row across the metros. In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 98.96 per litre and Rs 93.26 per litre on Thursday, September 16.

