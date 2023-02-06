Gurugram, Feb 6 (PTI) Total 207 people involved in criminal cases, including two murder accused and a drug peddler, have been arrested, police said here on Monday.

Nuh police also nabbed 56 criminals during the same operation.

According to police, 207 police teams of total 828 police personnel conducted operation Akraman-4 on Sunday night in Gurugram.

During the operation, the civil line police team solved a blind murder case and arrested two accused. The accused were identified as Akhtar Hussain alias Mulla and Arjun Kumar alias Chotu. They had killed a man to rob him, said police.

During the operation, a notorious criminal identified as Salman alias Sanam was also arrested from Bijwasan in Delhi who is involved in more than a dozen of crimes including robbery, dacoity and theft.

He was a wanted criminal and carried a bounty of Rs 15,000 on his head.

Crime unit, Manesar has arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of marijuana in a trailer.

Police seized 285 kg of Marijuana from the trailer. The accused used to procure it from Andhra Pradesh and were going to supply it in Delhi and Bahadurgarh.

Police said the accused were identified as Ashok Kumar alias Guddu and Arvind Kumar.

During the operation, 41 cases under Excise Act were registered and 41 persons were arrested. 788 bottles of illegal liquor and 60 bottles of beer were also recovered.

Simultaneously, 8 men were arrested under the gambling act and Rs 38,700 were recovered from them.

"A total of 18 were arrested under Arms act and 18 desi katta/pistols, 9 cartridges were recovered from them," the official communication of Gurugram police read.

"During this operation, 51 proclaimed offenders and bail Jumpers were also arrested. Besides 6 persons wanted in crime against women cases, 2 wanted in robbery, 2 in cow smuggling, 2 in snatching, 2 in snatching were arrested in older cases while a missing girl was also recovered during the operation," it added.

