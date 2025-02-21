Lucknow, Feb 21 (PTI) More than 54.37 lakh students will be appearing in the 10th and 12th Uttar Pradesh Board examinations beginning February 24, the state government said on Friday.

According to the government, the board examinations will be held from February 24 to March 12 and 54,37,233 students will appear in them.

Of these, over 27.32 lakh students will be appearing in the class 10th board examination, while the rest (over 27.05 lakh) will be appearing in the class 12th board examination.

A total of 8,140 examination centres have been set up for the board examinations.

A state-level control room has been set up to monitor the exams using 54 computers.

The state-level control room was inaugurated on Friday by UP's Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Secondary Education Gulab Devi in Lucknow, the statement said and added that monitoring would be done at the district level as well as at the school level.

Strict action will be taken against the students who use unfair means and also against those who aid the use of unfair means, the statement said.

