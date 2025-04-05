New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The morning Aarti was held at Chhatarpur's Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in the national capital on Maha Ashtami on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the morning Aarti was also performed at the Jhandewalan Temple in the national capital.

Large numbers of devotees gathered to offer prayers at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple for Maha Ashtami Navratri.

A devotee said, "I have come from Gujarat and I have offered prayers at the temple for the first time..."

Another devotee said that she is very happy by visiting the Jhandewalan Temple on the occasion of Maha Ashtami Navratri.

A devotee says, "I have been offering prayers at the temple for a very long time and I am feeling very good..."

A devotee who visited the temple said, "Today is Maha Ashtami, and may Maharani continue to bless my family."

According to Hindu mythology, the eighth day of Navratri is dedicated to Mahagauri who attained "Gaur Varna" by rigorous penance. The name 'Mahagauri' means the one extremely bright. She mounts on the ox.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of goddess 'Shakti.'

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms. (ANI)

