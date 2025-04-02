Chaitra Navratri marks the start of a nine-day festival that holds great significance in Hindu culture. This vibrant celebration is observed with devotion and fervour across India and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navadurga. The festival, which falls during the Chaitra month of the Hindu lunar calendar, usually ushers in the spring and is believed to be a time for spiritual renewal, prosperity and divine blessings. Chaitra Navratri is a religious occasion and a cultural phenomenon, characterised by rituals, prayers, fasting and various festivities that celebrate the victory of good over evil. The fourth day of Chaitra Navratri 2025 is dedicated to the worship of Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Goddess Durga. She is revered as the creator of the universe and the source of all cosmic energy. What To Eat During Chaitra Navratri 2025 Vrat? Delicious Vrat-Friendly Recipes To Try During Nine-Day Hindu Festival.

Chaitra Navratri Wishes

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chaitra Navratri Wishes

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chaitra Navratri Wishes

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chaitra Navratri Wishes

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chaitra Navratri Wishes

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)