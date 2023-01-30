Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI) The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in India on Monday said the honorary consulate in Bengaluru has become operational and started its services.

Also Read | Mumbai: Woman Dies by Suicide in Naigaon; Two Lovers, Who Confronted Her for Having Affair With Them Simultaneously, Arrested.

It also announced the appointment of Dr Pratap Madhukar Kamath as the Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Morocco to Karnataka.

Also Read | Budget Session 2023: President Droupadi Murmu To Address Joint Sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Tomorrow.

The opening of the consulate here with jurisdiction over Karnataka, in addition to those already operational in Mumbai and Kolkata, reflects the importance that the Kingdom attaches to the development of its relations with India both at the Central and State levels, it said in a statement.

"The choice of Karnataka reflects the importance that the State plays economically in India and also its growing role in many domains of interest," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)