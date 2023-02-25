Diphu (Assam), Feb 25 (PTI) The police have seized four packets of morphine estimated to cost over Rs five crore from a vehicle coming from Nagaland and arrested two persons in this connection on Saturday in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Meghalaya Stoles, Nagaland Shawls to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted search operations of vehicles at Dillai Gate under Bokajan police station of the district and stopped a vehicle coming from Dimapur, a police official said.

Also Read | Dolphin Carcass Washed Ashore at Tannirbavi Beach in Karnataka.

During the search, four polythene packets of morphine weighing 2.13 kg were found concealed inside the door on the driver's side, a police official said.

The police arrested the driver of the vehicle and another person hailing from West Bengal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)