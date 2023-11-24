Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) The mortal remains of Captain M V Pranjal who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, arrived in the city on Friday.

The 29-year-old from 63 Rashtriya Rifles lost his life during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Rajouri sector on Wednesday.

The mortal remains of Capt Pranjal arrived at HAL airport tonight. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister KJ George paid their last respects to martyr Pranjal at HAL Airport after his remains arrived here. Bengaluru MP Tejasvi surya and BJP state president BY Vijayendra also paid homage. Captain Pranjal's family were also present at the HAL airport. Son of M Venkatesh, retired Managing Director of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), Pranjal did his schooling at Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district. In a statement, MRPL said: "We extoll the brave sacrifice of our martyr, Capt M V Pranjal, who gave away his life serving the nation. The event profoundly saddens us, the MRPL family, as Capt Pranjal was our own. He was the only child of our ex-MD, Shri M Venkatesh and Madam Anuradha Venkatesh."

MRPL's Delhi Public School, where Captain Pranjal studied, remembered him as a soft-spoken, sensitive and mature individual and one loaded with values. He achieved the honour of being a 'Rashtrapati Scout'. "The school is proud of him. He has motivated his junior scouts even as an alumnus by contributing to mentoring them".

"He was excellent in hands-on activities in the Science classes and thus qualified in the CBSE Regional level Science Exhibition & participated actively with his teammates at the national level as well...we had the honour of having him as the chief guest during school celebration," the school said in a statement.

After he completed his engineering and academic mentoring programme, he joined the NDA and enlisted into the Indian Army. "He would always say 'yes', always visit school with his classmates to meet all the teachers, administrative staff and all the housekeeping staff with his cheerful smile", it added. According to Defence sources, the mortal remains will be taken to his residence at Bannerghatta. Wreath laying and guard of honour will take place on Saturday morning followed by last rites.

