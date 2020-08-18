Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The mortal remains of the two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, were brought to Patna on Tuesday evening and tributes were offered.

After tributes were paid to the two personnel, the mortal remains of Khurshid were taken to Rohtas district, and the mortal remains of Luvkush were taken to Jahanabad district, Munna Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of CRPF, Bihar.

Also Read | Kerala: 103-Year-Old Man From Ernakulam District Recovers From Coronavirus; State Minister Shailaja Lauds Health Workers.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed his condolences to the family members of the soldiers killed in the terrorist attack and requested the government to provide all possible support to them

"I salute and remember the two jawans that were martyred in the Baramulla terrorist attack yesterday. I also express my condolences to their family members. We cannot forget their sacrifice. We request the government to provide all possible support to the family members of the soldiers killed, be it providing jobs or financial assistance," he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Killed After Fire Breaks Out at Firecracker Godown in Jaipur.

"Till now only army forces get the status of Martyr; Military forces such as CRPF and ITBP should also get the status," he added.

Earlier in the day, the wreath-laying ceremony of the two CRPF personnel was held in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The jawans, driver Khurshid and Constable Luvkush, hailed from Bihar, according to RR Bhatnagar, adviser to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, who was also present to pay tributes to the jawans in Budgam.

Two CRPF jawans and one policeman had succumbed to their injuries after three terrorists attacked the joint naka party of CRPF and police in the Kreeri area of Baramulla district on Monday.

Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in the encounter.

Earlier today, one more terrorist was neutralised in the encounter with security forces and incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from them, Kashmir Zone Police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)