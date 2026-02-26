Jerusalem [Israel], February 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the performance of the song "I Love My India" by a band of specially-abled artistes.

PM Modi said that the performance reflected the shared heritage and enduring bonds between India and Israel.

Also Read | Blueberry Recall in US: What Is Listeria Contamination and Who Is at Risk?.

In a post on X, PM Modi described the performance as "a memorable performance of the song 'I Love My India' by a remarkable ensemble of Divyang artists, bringing together Indian-origin Jews and Israeli citizens. This beautifully celebrates the shared heritage and enduring bonds between India and Israel!"

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2026916745689391452?s=20

Also Read | Dog Attack in Georgia: Woman Mauled to Death by Several Dogs in US, Canines Found 'Covered in Blood'.

During his visit, PM Modi also witnessed a graceful presentation of Thiruvathira by members of the Kerala caregivers' community.

The performance highlighted the richness of Kerala's cultural traditions and the dedication of those passionate about preserving India's artistic heritage abroad.

"Witnessed a graceful presentation of Thiruvathira by members of the Keralam caregivers' community. The performance reflected the greatness of Keralam's cultural traditions and the dedication of those who are passionate about it. Proud to see our diaspora preserving India's rich artistic heritage wherever they go," the National Cultural Secretariat (NCS) noted in a post on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2026914123309789278?s=20

PM Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day state visit and received a warm and vibrant welcome. The reception featured colourful Indian cultural performances and enthusiastic participation by members of the Indian diaspora.

Cultural showcases featuring music and dance from different parts of India were staged to commemorate PM Modi's arrival, highlighting the rich diversity of Indian heritage.

https://x.com/IsraeliPM/status/2026628403688853595?s=20

Meanwhile, India and Israel on Thursday signed multiple agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) across multiple sectors covering Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, education and other sectors during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing two-day state visit to the country, reflecting the growing strategic, technological, and economic partnership between the two countries.

The agreements cover areas including innovation, agriculture, geophysical exploration, maritime heritage, fisheries, aquaculture, artificial intelligence, education, commerce, and cybersecurity and were signed in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, ahead of their press statements in Jerusalem.

https://x.com/IsraeliPM/status/2026963656219730120?s=20

PM Modi began a two-day official visit to Israel by meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. In a warm gesture, the Israeli Prime Minister and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, personally welcomed him at the airport and honoured him with a special guard of honour, signalling the strengthening ties between India and Israel. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)