New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The validity of fitness, permits, licenses, registration among other motor vehicle documents has been extended till December 31, 2020, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The validity of fitness, permits, licenses, registration or other documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 have been extended till December 31, 2020.

According to a release by the Ministry headed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the decision for a further extension has been taken keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic phase across the country.

The Ministry had earlier issued advisories through which it had extended the validity of the aforementioned documents till September 30, 2020.

The Ministry has asked all enforcement authorities to treat documents which expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by December 31, 2020, as valid till the end of this year. (ANI)

