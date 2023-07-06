Chandigarh, Jul 5 (PTI) Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday inaugurated new premises of the Canteen Stores Department depot at Haryana's Ambala, said an official release.

He appreciated the store's modern warehouse design which meets the requirement of the armed forces deployed in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Chandigarh through a network of 141 unit run canteens located in far flung areas.

Also Read | NCP Split: Sharad Pawar Warns Ajit Pawar Faction MLAs of ‘Political Annihilation’ by BJP, Says ‘They Always Weaken and Subvert Their Political Allies’.

These canteens are a major source for the families of soldiers and ex-servicemen who dedicate their lives for the nation, it said.

The new premise was constructed by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited.

Also Read | Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Elevating Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, S Venkatanarayana Bhatti As Top Court Judges.

The project was completed in 24 months, and has state-of-the-art facilities of warehousing and logistics, the release said.

The Canteen Stores Department (CSD) works under the Ministry of Defence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)