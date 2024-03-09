Pauri (Uttarakhand) [India], March 9 (ANI): Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Saturday inaugurated a statue of India's first Chief of Defence Staff Late General Bipin Rawat and an 80 feet high tricolour at Talla Banas village of Uttarakhand's Pauri district.

The tricolour was established by the 128 Battalion Territorial Army (Rajputana Rifles) and General Bipin Rawat Memorial Foundation.

General Rawat's daughter Tarini Rawat was also present on the occasion.

Earlier in February, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a statue of Gen Bipin Rawat at a school in Dehradun, describing him as a person who brought significant reform in the history of the Indian Army.

Singh was addressing students at The Tons Bridge School in Dehradun where he said the appointment of Gen Rawat as CDS was a significant reform in the history of the Indian Army. The creation of this post itself shows the determination of the government towards the empowerment of the forces and their respect.

On December 8, 2021, General Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC General Rawat was also the former General Officer Commanding of 19 Infantry Division and commanded the Division in 2012. (ANI)

