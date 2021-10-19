Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday visited the Serum Institute of India in Pune and conveyed her gratitude for playing a crucial role in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the country.

Taking to Twitter the Union Minister conveyed her gratitude to the manufacturing institute for playing a crucial role in the Covid vaccination campaign in India.

"Today I visited serum Institute of India, Pune, one of the prominent manufacturers of Vaccines headed by Adar Poonawalla. Conveyed my gratitude for playing a crucial role in the Covid vaccination campaign in India especially," she said in a tweet.

"When we are on the way to achieving hundred crore vaccination of our citizens under the able leadership of our PM @narendramodi," she further tweeted.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that the cumulative COVID vaccination coverage crossed 99 crores on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the progress of COVID-19 vaccination with Health Secretaries and National Health Mission MDs of states and UTs, through a video conference yesterday.

Highlighting that the nation is close to administering a billion doses, the Health Secretary congratulated the states and UTs on their effort to vaccinate all citizens. It was highlighted that a sizeable number of beneficiaries who are eligible have not received their second dose.

States and UTs were urged to focus on these second vaccination doses in the review meeting.

The Health Ministry said that it has issued various SOPs over the last one year for international travel. It is in the process of reviewing the guidelines in consultation with all stakeholders including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of External Affairs. States and UTs were also requested to share their suggestion or feedback. (ANI)

