New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai on Monday attended the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Brisbane from September 19 to 22.

Delivering the opening remarks MoS Home Nityanand Rai thanked and appreciated the Government of Australia for organizing the Asia Pacific Summit and giving greater prominence to the Pacific region.

MoS Home Rai in the Ministerial conference further said, "We give great importance to the repulsive power of island nations and in this spirit our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has launched the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) initiative under the Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Alliance with the Prime Ministers of Australia, UK, Fiji, Mauritius and Jamaica."

"In the last seven years in India, we have reduced the mortality rate from weather-related incidents like heat waves and cyclones. We have embarked on an ambitious program to deliver an early warning to 1.3 billion people through the Common Warning Protocol. We are trying to achieve the goal through initiatives like CDRI," Rai said.

He further said that this is the third ministerial conference in our region since the adoption of the Sendai Framework.

"We hosted the first Asian Ministerial Conference since the adoption of the Sendai Framework in 2016, Delhi. At the Delhi AMCDRR, our Hon'ble Prime Minister suggested a 10-point agenda for implementing the Sendai Framework," he added.

"We are in the process of implementing the Sendai Framework and we are lagging behind in achieving the goals of the Sendai Framework. It becomes even more relevant to implement it," he added

MoS Home Rai further said, "I hope that we will use this conference to re-energize our energies and indeed move forward with determination in achieving the goals of the Sendai Framework and in this regard, I would like to remind you that our Hon'ble Prime Minister mentioned specific points in 2016 that we need to refocus our attention on and move forward with more energy to achieve these goals." (ANI)

