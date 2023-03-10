New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Minister of State for Law S P Singh Baghel on Friday pitched for the use of Delhi-based India International Arbitration Centre by Kenya to settle its trade-related disputes and also encourage its other African partners to choose the forum for international arbitration.

He also said that the Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry can facilitate Kenya in providing training to the members of its judiciary through the National Judicial Academy.

Baghel made these remarks during his interaction with the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya Martha K Koome here.

Justice Koome suggested Yoga-based cultural exchanges with India.

"We would like to have Yoga-based cultural exchanges between the two countries as India is a world leader in Yoga, which enables the human mind and body to keep human beings fit," she said according to a Law Ministry tweet.

In his address, Baghel said with a view to encouraging international trade, the government has established India International Arbitration Centre here.

He urged Kenya to use the centre for its trade-related disputes and also encourage its other African partners to choose the forum for international arbitration, Baghel's office said.

