New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday attended the 10th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting during which views were exchanged on the current regional and international developments, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting, held via video conference, was attended by foreign ministers of the EAS participating countries and chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Vietnam Pham Bin Minh, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 23,816 COVID-19 Cases; States Coronavirus Tally Crosses 9.6 Lakh-Mark.

The meeting discussed ways and means to strengthen the leaders-led EAS platform and to make it more responsive to emerging challenges on its 15th anniversary, the MEA said.

"The ministers exchanged views on the current regional and international developments, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the cooperation to achieve a speedy and sustainable recovery," it said.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Blocks 38 Facebook, 49 Twitter And 21 Youtube Accounts For Spreading Rumours About COVID-19.

The meeting reviewed the status of commitments made by participating countries under the EAS framework and the progress in the implementation of the Manila Plan of Action (2018-2022) to implement the Phnom Penh Declaration on the EAS Development Initiative, adopted by the EAS Leaders in 2012, the MEA said.

Preparations for the upcoming 15th EAS Summit scheduled in November 2020, were also discussed, it said.

Muraleedharan appreciated Vietnam's efforts, as ASEAN Chair, for providing continued stewardship towards a 'Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN' in the difficult and uncertain times marked by COVID-19 pandemic.

He underlined the key role played by EAS as a leading mechanism of the Indo-Pacific region and reiterated India's support to make it stronger and more responsive.

The East Asia Summit is the premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region to deal with issues relating to security and defence. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, United States and Russia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)