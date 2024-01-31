New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Tuesday appealed to people, particularly youth, to enrol as ambassadors of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

He earlier issued the appointment of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra ambassador from Manipur, his native state.

"Today, as the representative of Manipur I have a good opportunity that I could issue the appointment of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Ambassador from my state. I issued about 15 members as an ambassador of the Viksit Bharat," Singh said.

"Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by PM Modi on 15th November last year. During that, the information van included multimedia information sharing and also the education of the Viksit Bharat. We appeal to all the citizens particularly the young people to enroll themselves as ambassadors of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra," he added.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a nationwide campaign to raise awareness through outreach activities to achieve saturation of schemes of the Government of India across the country covering all gram panchayats, nagar panchayats and urban local bodies. (ANI)

