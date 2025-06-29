New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The National Sample Survey Office (NSO), under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), launched the GoIStats mobile application on Statistics Day 2025. This initiative is a significant milestone in India's commitment to making official statistics accessible and user-centric for all citizens, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a release on Sunday.

According to the release, the GoIStats mobile application embodies the NSO's vision of creating an all-encompassing data ecosystem where every stakeholder can access official data seamlessly on the go. The application features an interactive "Key Trends" dashboard showcasing important socio-economic indicators with dynamic visualisations of critical metrics, including GDP, inflation, and employment data. Users gain direct access to NSO's database through the "Products" section, featuring one-click CSV downloads. Advanced filtering and search capabilities, along with comprehensive metadata and mobile-optimised data tables, are also available for seamless viewing.

The app's visual data storytelling capabilities include a curated infographics section that transforms complex statistics into digestible insights, interactive charts and graphs with contextual explanations, social sharing features to promote data literacy across communities, and complete source attribution for each visualisation following principles of transparency and trust. A comprehensive publication section provides users with access to NSO reports and publications with instant download functionality. Regular updates, aligned with the NSO's publication calendar, are provided to the user through an app notification facility.

A feedback mechanism for continuous app improvement, a user-friendly interface, and direct communication channels through the "Contact Us" section are some of the features designed to empower users.

The Android version of the mobile application is currently available for free on the Google Play Store. The iOS version will be released shortly. This initiative completes the ideal digital bouquet of website, portal and mobile app expected from a data-producing organisation.

GoIStats empowers every Indian to engage meaningfully with government data, thereby strengthening citizen participation in building a vibrant India. (ANI)

