India News | Most Exit Polls Predict BJP-led NDA Getting Majority in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 20 (ANI): Jharkhand is likely to see a change of government with BJP-led National Democratic Alliance coming to power in the state, three exit polls said on Wednesday with one poll giving majority to the ruling JMM-led alliance.

Elections were held in two phases for 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

According to Today's Chanakya exit poll, BJP-led NDA is likely to win 45-50 seats in the state while JMM-led alliance could win 35-38 seats. It said others could get 3-5 seats.

Peoples Pulse exit poll said that the NDA may get 44-53 seats, JMM-led alliance 25-37 seats and others 5-9 seats.

The BJP-led alliance include the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

Matrize exit poll said NDA is poised to win 42-47 seats, INDIA bloc 25-30 seats and others 1-4 seats.

My Axis predicted that JMM-led alliance will retain power in Jharkhand by winning 53 seats.

It predicted that NDA could win 25 seats, others one and Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JKLM) two seats.

Polling for the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections across 38 constituencies in 12 districts concluded on Wednesday, recording an approximate voter turnout of 67.59 per cent till 5.00 pm.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Jamtara recorded the highest turnout at 76.16 per cent, followed by Pakur with 75.88 per cent, and Deoghar with 72.46 per cent.

Bokaro recorded the lowest turnout of 60.97 per cent, with Dhanbad at 63.39 per cent, Dumka at 71.74 per cent, Giridih at 65.89 per cent, Godda at 67.24 per cent, Hazaribagh at 64.41 per cent, Ramgarh at 71.98 per cent, and Sahebganj at 65.63 per cent.

The state capital, Ranchi, recorded a turnout of 72.01 per cent by 5.00 pm.

A total of 528 candidates were in the fray in the second phase of the Jharkhand elections, including 55 women, one third-gender candidate, and 472 male candidates.

Prominent candidates in the fray included Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law Sita Soren from the JMM. Key BJP leaders in the second phase included former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM), AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri.

The first phase of the Jharkhand polls was held in 43 of 81 assembly seats on November 13. The results for all 81 constituencies will be declared on November 23, alongside those for Maharashtra Assembly elections and bypolls across several states. (ANI)

