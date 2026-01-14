New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): IndiaAI, an independent business division under the Digital India Corporation of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), has launched the IndiaAI Financial Reporting Compliance Challenge to strengthen financial oversight through artificial intelligence.

The initiative, part of the IndiaAI Application Development Initiative (IADI), invites Indian startups and companies to develop a scalable AI-based solution for automated verification of financial documents against regulatory frameworks. The challenge aims to bridge compliance gaps by leveraging AI for accurate financial data extraction, validation, and risk analysis.

Also Read | New Zealand Defeat India by Seven Wickets in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026; Daryl Mitchell’s Unbeaten 131 Helps Blackcaps Level Series 1-1.

According to the release, participating teams are expected to build AI engines capable of extracting text, tables, hyperlinks, and embedded financial data from both scanned and digital documents. These systems will segment documents into logical sections and validate their completeness, integrity, and regulatory compliance against predefined standards.

As part of the competition, up to 10 shortlisted teams will advance to a virtual challenge round and receive Rs 5 lakh each to refine their solutions using sample datasets provided via the AIKosh platform.

Also Read | London Horror: Teenager Gang-Raped By Pakistani Grooming Gang, Sikh Community Rescues Her (Watch Video).

From these, up to three teams may be selected for a five-day on-premise development round in New Delhi. One winning team stands to secure a work contract worth up to Rs 1 crore to deploy the solution for NFRA over a two-year period.

The initiative is positioned as a strategic step toward building scalable regulatory technology infrastructure in India, enhancing transparency, investor protection, and public trust in financial reporting systems.

Applications for the challenge are open until February 22, 2026, and interested participants can apply through the AIKosh portal.

IndiaAI serves as the implementation agency for the IndiaAI Mission, which focuses on democratizing AI adoption, strengthening India's global leadership in artificial intelligence, and ensuring ethical and responsible AI use across sectors. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)