New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday alleged that a significant number of private institutions which have entered into an agreement with the Sainik School Society to run new Sainik Schools have RSS-BJP links.

The CPI(M), citing a report, also condemned the government for facilitating the participation of private players to run Sainik Schools, and said the move reinforces "communalisation of education" and can also impact the "high secular standards" of military establishment.

"The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) notes with deep concern the report that the BJP-led Union government has facilitated the participation of private players to run Sainik Schools in India," the party said in a statement.

The CPI(M) said Sainink Schools have been traditionally run by the autonomous Sainik School Society (SSS) under the Ministry of Defence, and they play an important role in nurturing students to get entry to the premier National Defence Academy and the Indian Naval Academy.

"Eventually a substantial number of Sainik School passouts occupy the higher echelons of India's defence forces. This new policy is just not about sharing finances and infrastructure on a PPP model. The schools that are entering into agreement with SSS and the government include a significant number of institutions with avowedly RSS and BJP links," they said.

"The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) condemns this move which reinforces the trend of communalising education and potential for profoundly impacting the high secular standards of our military establishments. The Polit Bureau demands that the government must withdraw this move to ensure the national and secular character of the Sainik Schools is maintained," the statement said.

The Union government last year approved setting up of 100 Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state governments in a graded manner class-wise, starting from class 6 onwards. Under this initiative, a memorandum of agreement (MoA) has been signed by the Sainik School Society with 19 new Sainik Schools located all over the country.

The defence ministry had approved setting up of 23 Sainik Schools last year.

