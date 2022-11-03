Sikar (Raj), Nov 2 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman and her daughter allegedly died buy suicide after consuming poison in this district, police said on Wednesday,.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in a village under Fatehpur Sadar police station limits, they said.

A police officer said Bhagwani Devi and her daughter Sita (27), residents of Garinda village, allegedly took the extreme step on Tuesday night.

Sensing something unusual, their relative who lives in the neighbourhood went to the house and found them lying in an unconscious state. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

Reasons of behind the suicide are not clear and the matter is being probed further.

