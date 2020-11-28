Mathura (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) A mother-daughter duo were killed while three others were injured on Saturday evening when a speeding car overturned in Surir town of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said.
“The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Manisha and her 25-year-old daughter Manasi,” police said.
According to police, all five people who were travelling in the car were rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared both the women dead.
The condition of the injured persons identified as Sandip, Harish and Namdev is said to be stable.
The deceased women were residents of Lajpat Nagar in Delhi. The family was returning to Delhi after taking part in a marriage ceremony in Agra, police said.
The bodies were sent for a post-mortem, police added.
