New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A woman and her son were found dead inside their house in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Umlesh (56) and Ashok (29). They stayed on the first floor and ran a general store on the ground floor of the house, they said.

When a police team reached the spot, the body of the woman was found lying on the floor and blood was still oozing out from her nose, officials said.

Her son's body was lying on the bed in the same room and froth was coming out from his nose, a senior police officer said.

"We have registered a case and shifted the bodies to the morturary for postmortem. Investigation is underway but prima facie, it seems a case of murder by strangulation. However, no conclusion can be drawn without any conclusive evidence," he said.

The woman is survived by another son named Siddarth (39), who lived in the house on the opposite side. Her husband Shyam Sunder was deceased. He had retired from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), police said.

