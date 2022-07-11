Saharanpur (UP), Jul 11 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman and her son were killed on Monday when a pick-up vehicle hit their bike in this district, police said.

Mahipal Saini (35) and his mother Shamo Devi were returning to their home when the vegetable-laden pick-up vehicle hit their bike near Jandheda Samaspur, they said.

The vehicle also overturned when the driver tried to flee the spot. Police are probing the matter and efforts are on to arrest the driver, who managed to flee the scene of the crash, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

