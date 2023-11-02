New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) A 32-year-old man has been arrested from Mumbai by the Delhi Crime Branch in connection with a 2017 murder case, police said on Thursday.

Suffian alias Abbu is accused of killing a man in West Delhi's Moti Nagar and was at large since March 2017, they said

He was arrested by a team of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch from Mumbai's Andheri, where he was working as an electrician, police said.

Suffian along with five others had allegedly killed the man over personal enmity, they said.

The five others were arrested soon after the incident, but Suffian was on the run. A court here had also declared him a proclaimed offender, police said.

