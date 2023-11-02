New Delhi, November 2: As the air quality in the national capital has continued to remain in the 'very poor' category since Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Thursday. The decision was taken in the meeting of the sub-committee under the GRAP held here in the national capital, earlier today.

The sub-committee reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index made available by IMD and IITM. According to an official release by the CAQM, the Delhi government has imposed a ban on construction activities in the entire National Capital Region (NCR). Delhi Air Pollution: Entry of Light Commercial Vehicles, Diesel-Guzzling Trucks Banned Under GRAP Stage Three in National Capital.

However, exemptions have been made for the projects for the railway services, metro services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, defence-related activities, healthcare-related activities, etc, the release read further. The government will also intensify the frequency of mechanised sweeping of roads and ensure daily water-sprinkling along with dust suppressants, added the official statement.

Activities including earthwork for excavation and filling including boring and drilling works will be banned. As per the official release, a ban has been imposed on the following activities, which include: 1. Demolition works 2. Loading and unloading of construction materials anywhere within or outside the project sites 3. Transfer of raw materials either manually or through conveyor belts, including fly ash 4. Movement of vehicles on unpaved roads. 5.

Operation of batching plant 6. Laying of sewer line, waterline, drainage work and electric cabling by open trench system 7. cutting and fixing of tiles, stones and other flooring materials 8. Waterproofing work 9. Painting, polishing and varnishing works etc and 10. Road construction/ repair works including paving of sidewalks/pathways and central verges etc.

Meanwhile, the sub-committee has also urged the state government in the NCR and GNCTD to contemplate discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes in an online mode.

According to the CAQM, the GRAP for the NCR has been classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi viz. Stage I 'Poor' (AQI 201-300). Stage II 'Very poor' (AQI 301-400), Stage III 'Severe' (AQI 401-450) and Stage IV 'Severe +' (AQI>450).

The action plan was implemented as an emergency response mechanism to poor air quality levels. But this time, the government implemented GRAP even before the worsening of Delhi's air quality. Meanwhile, the air quality of the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Thursday for the fifth day in a row with an Air Quality Index of 346, according to SAFAR-India. Delhi Air Pollution: Hospitals Witness Spike in Emergency Patients As Air Quality Dips in National Capital, Says AIIMS.

As per the SAFAR-India, the city's AQI has been in the 'very poor' category since Sunday (309). Since then, the air quality has continued to go to rack and ruin in Delhi. The AQI was recorded at 322 on Monday and 327 on Tuesday against 336 on Wednesday, as per the data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.

Amid the rising pollution and deteriorating air quality, the next 15 days are going to be crucial said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "When compared to the earlier times, the situation has definitely gone better. However, according to the experts, the next 15 days will be crucial. The government is working on how to cut the sources that cause pollution".

Rai also called for cooperation between the Central government and the state government. "We need to work unitedly in order to curb the situation. Everyone needs to be aware of it", he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)