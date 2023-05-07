Thane, May 7 (PTI) A 28-year-old motorcyclist was knocked down and killed by a car on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: I Will Vote for Indira Gandhi's Party, Says Farmer in Gadag.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the victim who was on his two-wheeler was knocked down by a speeding car, an official from NRI Sagari police station said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress Crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot Attacks Sachin Pilot Camp, Asks MLAs To 'Return Rs 10-15 Crore Taken From Union Home Minister Amit Shah'.

The victim Pukharn Gulab Sharif, a resident of Koparkharine, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died this morning, he said.

An offence under sections 304(a) (death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the errant car driver, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)