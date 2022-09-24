Leh, Sep 24 (PTI) A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed here on Saturday to promote ice hockey in the Union Territory of Ladakh with Lt Governor R K Mathur expressing hope that the pact will help strengthen the entire ice hockey ecosystem in a sustainable manner.

Lt Governor R K Mathur virtually attended the signing of the tripartite MoU between the department of Youth Services and Sports, Ladakh, LAHDC Leh and Eicher Group Foundation (EGF) for the promotion of ice hockey through various trainings and purchase of equipment, an official spokesman said.

Appreciating developmental initiatives taken by EGF in Ladakh, including the promotion of ice hockey, Mathur said there is a keen interest in the ice hockey sport which is in the genes of local youth.

He shared about various initiatives taken to develop this sport from the grassroots and block level to the district level, including converting pounds into ice hockey rinks in the winter.

The Lt Governor highlighted ongoing work to develop ice hockey rinks along with the distribution of equipment to the Ladakhi youth interested in the game at a widespread level.

He referred to the ongoing project to develop 24x7 ice hockey rinks in Ladakh and requested the EGF for technical advice and assistance in developing ice hockey infrastructure in the UT, grooming talented ice hockey players at the grassroots level to enable them to represent the country on the international stage and providing exposure tours and soft skills to the ice hockey players to develop their games.

“The partnership between UT Administration, Hill Council Leh and EGF will strengthen the infrastructure and entire ice hockey ecosystem in a sustainable manner,” he said.

Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson said better coaching through foreign coaches and exposure visits will enable ice hockey players from Ladakh to bring laurels to the region and the country at the international level.

Executive Director, EGF, Bidisha Dey, highlighted various initiatives taken by the foundation in Ladakh, including skill development, livelihood, community development programmes and sports and requested for support for the initiatives.

