New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) on Thursday appointed a new team of office-bearers for 2024-2025, according to a statement.

Moushumi Basu, professor at the School of International Studies, has been appointed as the next JNUTA president, the statement said.

The teachers' body has appointed Meenakshi Sundriyal and Pradeep K Shinde as vice-presidents.

Syed Akhtar Husain has been appointed as secretary while Vikas Bajpai and Kaushal Kishore Chandel have been appointed as vice-secretaries of JNUTA.

Vikas Rawal will serve as the treasurer of the teachers' association, the statement said.

