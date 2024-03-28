Lucknow, March 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a high-level meeting at his residence on Thursday night, following the death of jailed politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died in Banda earlier in the evening following a heart attack. The meeting that was attended by DGP Prashant Kumar and senior officials took stock of the situation and discussed the security issues arising due to the death of Ansari.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to ensure the maintenance of law and order in all the districts across the state. It is noteworthy that Ramzan is on and tomorrow is a Friday, when congregation of Muslims takes place at all mosques. Mukhtar Ansari Dies: Mafia-Turned-Politician Passes Away After Suffering Heart Attack in Prison; Section 144 Imposed in Three Districts of Uttar Pradesh.

A five-term MLA, Mukhtar Ansari also enjoyed a Robin Hood image among his community members. According to sources, the Chief Minister gave directions to the officials to beef up security in all the sensitive areas. Mukhtar Ansari Dies: Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician Dead After Suffering Heart Attack in Prison.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has expressed grief over the demise of Ansari in an official post on X. DG (Jail) S.N. Sabat said in a statement that Ansari had been fasting during Ramzan and his condition deteriorated after he broke his fast on Thursday.

